Is Martin Short leaving Only Murders in the Building following the events of tonight’s episode, and is Oliver Putnam actually dead?

If there really is one thing that we should really do first and foremost here, it is shake our head slightly at the show for setting up the ending too early with the “previously on.” The moment that we saw Oliver’s heart attack addressed again, we knew that it was coming back in this episode. That happened at the end of the episode, right after he told Loretta he loved her and after he saw her confess to Ben’s murder.

For the record, we don’t think that Meryl Streep’s character committed the crime at all, and it is more or less a red herring. We feel somewhat similar about Oliver’s heart attack. We have a hard time thinking that this show is going to kill off one of its main characters like this, but it should be a big-time wake-up call for him that he needs to find a way to better handle his stress. After all, what he is doing right now is simply not it.

As we move into episode 9 now, there are a couple of different things to address. First and foremost, we have to figure out whether or not Oliver is okay. Then, we have to figure out whether or not Dickie actually did it — this could also be a red herring in its own way! The problem is that there aren’t that many other suspects out there, with Tobert being a big one. Otherwise, where do you go at this point? Are any of the other characters that interesting or notable at the end of the day?

Do you think that Oliver will be okay moving into the next Only Murders in the Building episode?

