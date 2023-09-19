Tonight on Hulu we had a chance to see Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 8 — and a huge ending for Loretta!

Do we already know, two episodes away from the finale, who the killer actually is? It does feel fair to point fingers at Dickie, given that he clearly had a motive to push him down the elevator — he admitted, after all, to Loretta that he felt “free” after he was gone after spending his entire adult life catering to his brother. That, plus hearing that Mabel was already circling him, made her desperate enough to sacrifice herself and admit that she was the killer to the police.

Did she do this? Absolutely not but because she is Dickie’s biological mother, she would do anything to protect him. Hence, making the huge decision that she did at the end of the episode. We do think there’s still a chance that Dickie didn’t do this either and if he did, is he really going to let someone else go away from it? All of this is hard to believe, but how many more suspects are there really?

If we were to look at the current state of the field, you’ve got these two plus Tobert, who wasn’t in this episode but on some level, still feels like somewhat of a contender. Meanwhile, we don’t think you can fully ignore Donna and Cliff given that these are two other characters who have gotten a certain degree of screen time. As for why either one of them would kill the star of the show, however, that’s something that doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.

If Dickie is too obvious, then go ahead and say that Tobert is the guy.

