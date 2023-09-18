True Detective season 4 premiere date: When’s the reveal?

In case you missed the rather unfortunate news already, True Detective season 4 is no longer coming in 2023. With that being said, HBO is not looking to make you wait until too long in 2024 to make you check it out, either. The season (subtitled Night Country) is angling for a start in January, and that leads to us wondering the following: When is the actual reveal going to be coming?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say this first and foremost — you are going to have a chance to get some more news in the relatively near future, or at least so we hope. It would be shocking if you do not get a premiere date before the end of the fall.

Do we think it’s going to be revealed over the next month or so? Not necessarily, since HBO may not want to settle on a date until the SAG-AFTRA strike is settled. They almost certainly are going to want Jodie Foster out there to promote this! Yet, if the strike is over and actors get a fair deal before November, that’s when we could see a date announced … with possibly a few other teases shared at the same time.

Now, we have been lucky enough to at least learn a few things when it comes to what lies ahead this season already, including that a lot of this season is centered around some mysterious deaths at a research station. Filming took place in Iceland, but the story is set here in Alaska — you’re going to a lot of darkness and chilly temperatures, and that could make for a great color palette.

More so than anything, though, we’re hoping for another season that lives up to what we saw across season 1 and season 3.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on True Detective right now

What do you most want to see moving into True Detective season 4 on HBO?

When do you think we will actually see it back, or at least hear the premiere date? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







