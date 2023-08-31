True Detective season 4 premiere date now set for January

A handful of days ago, we told you that True Detective season 4 would not be premiering in 2023 as previously planned. Now, we have a bit more information on the subject.

According to a report coming in here from Deadline, the network has shifted back the Jodie Foster led series (also known as True Detective: Night Country) to January. What are the reasons for that? We tend to think they are twofold.

1. The SAG-AFTRA strike – This is the big one. The folks at HBO want to ensure that they have Foster, Kali Reis, and the rest of the cast available to promote what is their highest-profile project since The Idol earlier this summer. (Let’s just hope that it is a much better show.) This is far from the first network to adjust dates, which is also important when it comes to spacing shows out since production schedules are falling further and further behind, meaning that more delays are coming.

(Of course, a lot of this could be avoided by networks and streamers paying actors / writers what they deserve.)

2. January is a peak HBO window – Think about The Last of Us and Euphoria as two recent examples of shows that cleaned house this time of year. Also, go back to True Detective season 1 to see how successful it was in January. Given that much of season 4 is also set in a remote Alaskan research center in the middle of near-endless winter, isn’t it also the perfect sort of show for this time of year? There is a lot to be excited for.

Here is the extended logline for season 4, if you have not seen it already:

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

