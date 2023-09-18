The Voice season 24: See new Reba McEntire teaser!

Are you ready for The Voice season 24 to arrive on NBC? We have been waiting a long time for it and now, it is almost here!

So as you prepare for the blind auditions to kick off this month, we suggest that you head over to the link here to see a preview all about Reba McEntire. She is coming on board the series this time around with Niall Horan, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani. Given that this is the first season without Blake Shelton as a judge, we’re sure that there will be some sort of a void here — even if Reba has shown herself to be a fantastic entertainer in her own right!

Just based on this preview, we do tend to think that she is going to be a super-competitive coach and someone who wants to prove herself … even if she’s done so much in her career she doesn’t have to. Much like with Blake, we do think that a lot of country stars are going to flock to her. That is probably even more the case when you consider the fact that there is nobody like Kelly Clarkson on the panel with some sort of potential crossover.

While we know that the show does love to promote The Voice based mostly on the coaches, the contestants still should take center stage. It is our hope that over the course of the next few days, we’ll start to get to know a few of them.

Also…

Can this be the season where someone really gets behind promoting a lot of these artists after the fact? There are some of them that have gone on to have successful careers, but we tend to think more that this has more to do with their own efforts than anything that the producers or the record companies have done behind the scenes.

What do you most want to see moving into The Voice season 24 on NBC?

(Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

