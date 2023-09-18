American Horror Story: Delicate: Who is Siobhan Walsh?

With the premiere of American Horror Story: Delicate coming in just a matter of days, why not discuss Siobhan Walsh a little further. Who is she, and what does she bring to the story?

The first thing that we should say here is that Siobhan is the character being played by Kim Kardashian on the series. That much is clear, but there are a few other details that, at least for now, are under a heavy lock and key.

Here is at least some of what we can say at the moment here — Siobhan is someone who has close ties to Anna, the character played on the series by Emma Roberts. She seems to be the primary lead, an actress who is trying to both win an Oscar as well as start a family. However, someone seems reasonably determined to keep that from happening — is that person none other than Siobhan?

Well, in the previews that we’ve seen for the series so far, we can say with some element of confidence here that she is an influence on Anna’s life. She encourages her that she can do almost anything, including win some awards and also have children.

Can she be trusted?

Well, it is almost more entertaining if she cannot be trusted, no? A big part of what makes this show so fun is that you have the capacity for all of these shocking twists, and of course it would be great to see a number of those incorporated into the series in some shape or form.

Our feeling, at least for now, is to keep your eyes focused on Siobhan through the early part of Delicate. We could get more info in due time.

What do you most want to see from Siobhan moving int American Horror Story: Delicate overall?

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

