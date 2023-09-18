The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1: The challenges in Paris

There are a number of things that are rather exciting about The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon at present, and a big one revolves around Paris. Or, to be specific, the way in which the AMC series has been able to shoot in the iconic French city. We know that it is going to be a huge part of episode 3 in particular, so that is something to look forward to.

With that being said, the scenes in episode 2 in the city were just as important. That is where we saw Isabelle’s backstory as a thief and a loner — and also where we saw the beginning of the zombie apocalypse.

As you would imagine, shooting in Paris is not always an easy thing to do. As a matter of fact, executive producer and director Daniel Percival noted to The Wrap that it took months and months of negotiating with city officials to make this possible. After all, creating even a false pretense of chaos is something that a lot of people shy away from.

Percival also noted how they were really able to pull all this off:

“The show is so globally famous that it’s almost welcome … Everyone knows ‘The Walking Dead.’ And then you say Daryl Dixon, and people fall over themselves to be helpful.”

Ultimately, the producers can thank their lucky stars that Paris was as helpful as they were. After all, France is one of the biggest stars of the season right now, and we’re already feeling that this is one of the best shows that we’ve had a chance to see in the Walking Dead universe — at least, of course, beyond the original.

