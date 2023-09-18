Loki season 2 premiere date shifted slightly at Disney+; why?

For those of you out there excited to see Loki season 2 arrive on Disney+, we have some great news today. You are actually going to get the series a few hours earlier than we first thought!

Today, the folks at Disney+ confirmed that the Tom Hiddleston superhero series is now going to be launching on Thursday, October 5 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time (6:00 p.m. Pacific), which is a good six hours earlier than planned previously. As for the reason why, let’s just say that they are doing something that is reasonably similar to what we saw not too long ago with Ahsoka. This is a better opportunity for the streaming service to have families by able to watch at the same time, as opposed to throwing these episodes on in the middle of the night.

Also, make no mistake here that Loki season 2 is also going to be taking advantage of a fall TV schedule that is reasonably light on scripted programming due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. It has an opportunity to generate more viewership and as a result of that, we do tend to think that the powers-that-be are going to do more and more of these premieres as we move forward.

We probably don’t have to tell you this at the moment, but we tend to think that this new season is going to be more ambitious, exciting, dramatic, and a whole lot else. We do think that we are building towards some of the most important stories that we’ve had a chance to see for a while in the MCU, and if you are someone who really wants to understand every single thing about where this universe is going, we tend to think that this show is for you.

