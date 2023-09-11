Loki season 2 spoilers: Who is OB? Learn more

As we continue to inch closer to Loki season 2 over on Disney+, we realize that this is going to give us more and more opportunities to learn all about the key players. That includes OB, who just so happens to be one of the biggest key cogs within this world as a whole.

So who is he? What does he mean to the title character? Well, first things first, we should note that the character is played by recent Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan. He is a tech expert at the TVA and with that, he is essential for allowing the story to move forward.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly on this subject, here is more of what executive producer Kevin Wright had to say:

“His job is basically every piece of tech, every computer, every thing that is running at the TVA … He either designed it, or he fixes it and keeps it running.”

The actor is apparently a big fan of the MCU already and as a result of that, he was perhaps able to jump into this world a little bit easier than some other people would. That’s especially a good thing given how complex Loki is in particular as a show. There are so many different twists and turns here, let alone all the different Variants to contend with!

We imagine that we are going to learn more about OB over the course of the season, and who knows what sort of larger role he could have in the MCU after the fact? We certainly do know the power of this shared universe, as we have seen so many examples of that time and time again over the years here.

