Loki season 2 premiere teaser: Slipping through time again!

In just one month’s time we are going to finally see Loki season 2 premiere on Disney+, and that means there are SO many adventures ahead.

So what exactly is this season of the Tom Hiddleston series going to be about? To the surprise of no one, the folks behind the scenes are not sharing too much, but they also don’t really need to in order to generate a lot of excitement here! In the end, we just know that Sylvie’s decision at the end of season 1 is going to lead to a snowball effect, one that could lead to more variants of He Who Remains and a real journey through time.

If you head over here, you can get a little bit of new Loki footage and in general, we do get the sense that the future is going to play a much larger role in the series than ever before. This could prove interesting not just for this show, but also for the MCU outright given there are a lot of questions out there that viewers have.

Now, in general, this is where we should try our best to emphasize how important this present era of the series really is. Remember for a moment that a lot of MCU series have been facing major questions as to whether or not they are moving the universe forward in the right way. Also, the end of Secret Invasion has become a subject of parody for a lot of people out there. Everyone involved here has to figure out how to propel things forward in a way that pleases both longtime fans, but also is still accessible to newcomers.

After all, we tend to think that accessibility is one of the biggest issues for bringing on board newcomers at this point. No one wants to spend more than twenty hours doing homework just to understand what is happening now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Loki season 2 over on Disney+?

