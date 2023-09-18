The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1: EP talks Norman Reedus

Just in case you needed more evidence that Norman Reedus is involved in every aspect of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, let’s just say we have it now. After all, the actor is an executive producer behind the scenes of the AMC show, and he’s also very-much involved in the direction of this character.

At the end of the day, doesn’t all of this make a good bit of sense? He is a guy who has paid his dues and then some on the original series, and wants nothing more than to please longtime fans — which we imagine he knows better than anyone.

If you do want to get some more perspective on the actor’s involvement here, why not turn things over to Dan Percival? In a new interview with Collider, here is what he had to say on the subject:

“When you spend 11 years doing one thing a certain way, you question, ‘Why am I still doing this?’ And then, you get a chance to evolve the character and really spread your wings, and show what you can do and what you can be … [Norman Reedus] cares deeply about the scripts, he cares deeply about the direction, and he cares deeply about the realization of every scene.”

Now, where is the story going to go here for Daryl? We already get the sense that he is going to keep heading north with Laurent in the hopes that he can allow the young boy to fulfill a perceived destiny … while at the same time also work in order to ensure that he can find a way back home. For now, isn’t it fair to say that both of these are going to be harder than anticipated?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

