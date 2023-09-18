Winning Time season 3: Why was it canceled at HBO?

Earlier tonight, we saw the rather shocking decision that Winning Time has been canceled after two seasons at HBO. Suffice it to say, we did not see this coming. While a cancellation always felt possible, at the same time it felt like the powers-that-be at the network were at least going to spend the next few weeks thinking about the future.

So why didn’t they do that? Well, let’s just say that there are a few different reasons here. Take, for starters, the fact that the series just couldn’t manage the same sort of viewership that it did in season 1. HBO doesn’t release all their internal metrics publicly, but the first episode of this season did not get the same numbers that we saw from the first go-around.

(Now, we would argue that there are some reasons for this cancellation, including a relative lack of promotion from HBO and also the cast and writers being unable to promote due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes … which are being caused by the networks and streaming services. All of this is frustrating since TV writers and actors deserve a fair deal.)

Meanwhile, we also should note that Winning Time is a pretty expensive show to make and obviously, that has to be considered in the cancellation here. Just consider all of the big names, or the extensive work that it takes to shoot every single part of the basketball. Because of all of this, it does feel really hard to imagine it coming to another place down the line.

In general, though, we would say that the early end of Winning Time once again shows that HBO, under the Warner Bros. Discovery banner, is not really giving a lot of shows much in the way of leeway. If they don’t see a big way to make profits, they are going to send a show out to pasture.

