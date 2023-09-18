Is Kevin McGarry leaving When Calls the Heart following the events of the next new episode? Is Nathan going to die?

Let’s just say this at the moment — clearly, the Hallmark Channel series wants you worried, based on the promo that we saw tonight. There is going to be a dangerous hostage situation at the center of this episode, and it seems very much like the beloved Mountie is in danger. Meanwhile, it also shows Elizabeth noting that she can’t go through this again, a possible reference to the pain the community suffered following the loss of Jack.

Now, we should say that as of right now, there is no evidence out there that McGarry is departing the show. However, we understand the concerns! The writers for the show want there to be drama, and it is also imperative that Hope Valley is a world where terrible things can happen and characters have to be prepared for that.

Yet, we also have a hard time thinking that we’re going to see something similar her to what we saw with the show on the past; also, there are still so many stories to tell when it comes to Nathan. Why wouldn’t the writers want to embrace some of that? We still want to see him find the right person, especially after he worried during the story tonight that he may never find the right love for himself now.

Of course, for the time being…

It is pretty clear that the producers are going to make us simmer on these Nathan questions for a while, as we hardly expect any preview over the next few days to give us much clarity here. He may have to rely on some others in the town to lend a helping hand here.

Are you worried at all that Kevin McGarry could be leaving When Calls the Heart during season 10?

How do you think that Nathan will get out of this situation? Be sure to share in the comments, and also come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

