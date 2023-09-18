Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Felicia wakes up, causes chaos!

Later today within the Big Brother 25 house, we are going to have a chance to see the week 7 Power of Veto Ceremony take place. So what are you going to see throughout it?

Well, if you have a lot of questions, we should really tell you that this is not that much debate as to what’s going to happen here. You are going to see Jag use the Veto on Cory and with that, Cameron will go up as the replacement nominee. Pending some huge surprise later today, the future seems clear for what’s going to happen.

Honestly, the bigger top story entering today has been seeing Felicia start to make some big moves in the house after realizing fully that she was played by Cirie and Jared for most of this past week. Now, she is fully on board with wanting them out and wants to spread the word. Given that Felicia is one of the least subtle people out there, everyone is going to find out about this and it’s going to get messy. Mecole is her #1 ally and of course, she’s also aware of it — and may have to go along for the ride.

Now, we do think that Mecole is a little more measured in that Cirie and Jared may need to be split up, but she doesn’t have to be the one to do it. She’s not being targeted right now! Technically, Felicia is not either — she is just someone who feels hurt by them and is driven right now by vengeance.

Jag’s targets moving forward

He has seemingly decided now that Jared and Cirie need to go on the block alongside each other. Now while this may be the case, it is worth noting that Jared will never leave first if Cirie has any say about it — she’d leave to let her son keep playing.

