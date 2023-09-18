When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 8: A Mei, Hickam ‘ship?

Is there something bubbling on When Calls the Heart season 10 when it comes to Mei and Hickam? We understand why you would wonder! There was a big part of the story tonight themed around the community choir and while there, the two characters did end up spending a good bit of time together.

So does this signal that something greater is coming? Well, let’s just say that the Hallmark Channel series likes to dance around these sort of possibilities, even if they may not cement anything at all for quite some time.

After all, consider the other possible options out there for Mei already, with one of the prominent ones being Nathan. We still think there could be something there, even if a good chunk of the season so far has been focused instead on things between him and Faith. It doesn’t seem like things for the two is going to work.

Honestly, the way that we look at a lot of relationships in Hope Valley is simple: They are not always meant to be predictable. Sometimes, they can come at you by surprise, but we do think that in the end, everyone is worthy of happiness. That’s especially true for someone like Mei, who has already endured so much over the course of the past several years and she deserves to have an opportunity to have some sort of happiness now. We just hope that whether it be this summer or in season 11, we’ll have a chance to get some further answers.

(At this point, isn’t it nice to know that the show is coming back for more? It does give the entire team a little more leeway than most would get.)

Do you think something could be brewing for Mei and Hickam on When Calls the Heart season 10?

Beyond just the two of them, what did you think about this story overall? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

