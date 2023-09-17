Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: What is Cameron’s campaign?

We have said this for a good while now, and it remains very-much true at present: Cameron was not going to give up on Big Brother 25. We know that he’s almost certainly going to be the replacement nominee after Jag uses his Power of Veto, but is there anything that he can say to stop that from happening?

Well, if nothing else we’ve heard a little bit of what his arguments are and while there is a part of it that makes sense, there’s also a part of it that is totally bonkers.

Here is just some of what he had to say to the likes of Matt and Cirie — he is an easy target and with that, keeping him around helps to ensure that other people are not in danger. We’ve seen him win a lot of competitions and if he stays, he’d have some loyalty to those who saved him … at least to some degree. He also told Cirie that Cory could be the new Izzy in that he has some relationships with everyone.

While all of this was happening, ironically Cory and Felicia were having a conversation where they tried to get a little bit of information out of each other. We don’t think that either one of them seriously has the other person in their long-term plans but clearly, they at least want to keep up appearances just in case the situation calls for it down the road. Felicia does at least recognize that Cirie and Jared are closer to each other than her and Mecole, so they need to have more backup plans at this point than they did previously.

Felicia did note that Matt was the person who told her about the house flip, which should make it clearer to Cory that Matt talks around a lot. (Then again, shouldn’t he know that?)

