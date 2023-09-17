Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Who will be saved? (day 47)

We’ve said it before, but we don’t anticipate all that much in the way of fireworks today within the Big Brother 25 house. Is it possible that Cameron pulls something big this week in an effort to save his game? Sure, but he has no real reason to do that as of yet. He’s not even on the block yet but in due time, that’s going to happen. Jag has already confirmed that he is using his Veto.

So between Cory and America, who will he save? That is a part of what is being discussed at this particular point in time…

Based on a conversation mere minutes ago with Matt (probably the closest ally Jag has at this point), Cory will be the person saved. America has thrown Matt under the bus here and there, and she has been closer to Cameron at times than other people in the house. Also, this may build a little more trust with Cory.

Now, we should note that Matt spent a good bit of the morning talking to Cirie and/or throwing Cory and America under the bus, but we don’t really think this is that huge a deal right now. Cory and America already are not trusted by Cirie and really, this is just a move that he can make here in order to ensure that she still has some sort of connection with him down the line.

(Our thinking is that Matt wants Jared out and at that point, there is nowhere else that she can go other than to him. Technically, she may think that she can work something with Mecole and Felicia, but they’ve been piecing together a ton of events from this week.

