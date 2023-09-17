Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: Will it stream this fall?

As we get set for the fall, is there any chance that we will see a Bridgerton season 3 premiere over on Netflix? It is clear that the demand is 100% there and for good reason. We are talking here about one of the most-popular shows in the history of the streaming service. Not only that, but we think there is a lot of awareness out there that production is done and has been for some time.

So if you are Netflix, what do you decide to do here? There is absolutely a case that you think about premiering the show soon, especially when you consider how many subscribers it will give you. However, they’ve also given us very little indication that it is coming around the corner. We’ve yet to see a teaser for what lies ahead here; instead, we’ve had a few different photos and that is more or less it.

For a good chunk of this year, we have thought that we would see the period drama on at some point in December, potential close to the holidays given that this is when the first season premiered. However, it does feel like Netflix is facing some different circumstances now.

Think about it like this at the moment: With the WGA strike going on for four-plus months and us now past the two-month mark with the SAG-AFTRA strike, it feels like Netflix is going to need to hold on to some of their completed programming longer than they otherwise would. Given that they also just had the Queen Charlotte prequel streaming in May, they may feel even more comfortable now getting Bridgerton back on the air in 2024.

Rest assured that no matter when we do get a chance to see it, we’re going to have a chance to see a pretty robust campaign. Netflix wants nothing more than to make this a big success all over again.

