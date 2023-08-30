Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: Any news in September?

As we prepare to enter the month of September, are we going to get any news at all on Bridgerton season 3? Is that something to hope for?

Well, first and foremost, we should start off here by noting this: We would love nothing more than to get a little more insight on the popular period drama. It has been a few months now since Queen Charlotte came on the air and beyond just that, it has also been well over a year since season 2.

Given that filming wrapped for the third season earlier this year, you can argue already that there has been a lot of post-production time to get these episodes together, and they certainly could premiere at some point later this year. So what is going on here?

Well, as strange as it may seem, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes could be heavily influencing a lot of what is going on here with Bridgerton, but not in the way you would expect. We thought for a while that we would see the third season come on at some point in December but now, it is possible that it could be 2024. Because these strikes have significantly delayed production and the writing process of several other shows, Netflix may stretch out their release calendar to ensure that there are no significant gaps. The third season here, which is a big one for Penelope Featherington, is one of the most high-profile shows that they have already filmed. It is a really valuable asset for them.

For this very reason, we would be rather surprised in the end if some more news is announced on it this month. Would we love to be pleasantly surprised? Sure, but we tend to think at this point it is better to prepare for a pretty long wait. Because we did get that prequel not that long ago, that may make the streaming service even more comfortable taking their time.

When do you think we are actually going to see Bridgerton season 3 premiere over on Netflix?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

