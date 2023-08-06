Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: Our hopes for August

Are we getting closer to finally learning some Bridgerton season 3 premiere date news? Rest assured, we absolutely want it — how can we not? It has been months now since the debut of Queen Charlotte and at some point this summer / fall, we thought that Netflix would start to get the promotional engine going.

Of course, it is also fair to say that the first three months have gone rather differently than we once assumed. It was hard to predict that we would have TV writers and actors on strike together for the first time in decades, or that the studios and streaming services would be balking on paying these people what they are worth. It has led to a lot of uncertainty about future releases, and that also means there are very small odds that a lot of Bridgerton season 3 info is still going to be coming out this month.

So what are the folks at Netflix waiting for now? Well, we tend to think that if the strikes go on for many more moves, they could move season 3 of their super-popular drama into either winter or spring 2024 to stretch out what is left on their calendar. The entirety of the season has already been filmed, so that is not something that they are actively all that concerned about.

For the time being, the only advice that we can really hand down is to be patient as we wait and see what the folks at Netflix decide here. While there was a tiny bit of hope that the writers’ strike was moving in the right direction this past Friday, that was dashed soon after. Now, we don’t think that we are at any point where there is clarity on what the long-term future could be.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

