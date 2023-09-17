House of the Dragon season 2 premiere spoilers: Is this the title?

Odds are, we are going to be waiting until next summer to see the House of the Dragon season 2 premiere — but do we have the title?

Based on what happened at the end of the season 1 finale, we don’t think it is hard to imagine where things are going to go from here. The death of Lucerys is understandably looming rather large at this point. This is something that there will be vengeance for and beyond just that, this is going to be a situation that defines the Dance of Dragons. We expect this war to encompass much of the next season and who knows? It could even extend beyond just that.

What we have today is an early report about the premiere title, something that we are curious to learn a little more about moving forward. According to Redanian Intelligence, “A Son for a Son” is the name for the first episode — note that this is just a report, and this is very much subject to change. This is a reference rooted into the source material, though, so it could change.

While we are reporting this today, note that behind the scenes the cast and crew are getting closer to wrapping up production. We anticipate that it will be done in the coming weeks and from there, the transition begins into post-production. It will take the producers several months to get everything prepared here — hence, why we won’t have a chance to see it arrive on HBO until the summer.

Just know this: A ton of work is being put in to making this the strongest season that it can possibly be. Given how successful the first go-around was, the objective now is trying to make sure that the momentum stays strong.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

