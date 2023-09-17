Yellowstone season 1 episode 2 preview (CBS): Kill the Messenger

After its season 1 premiere today on CBS, are you curious at all about what’s next on Yellowstone season 1 episode 2?

We should start this preview off with a little bit of an introduction. Even though the Kevin Costner series has been out for years on Paramount Network and is currently in season 5, we are seeing it now on the broadcast network as a way to have something more on the air during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Clearly, the idea here is that there are some viewers who have not seen it yet who don’t have cable or streaming — this could be effective, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Now if you are super-curious about what the future will be for the Dutton family on this show, just check out the season 1 episode 2 (“Kill the Messenger”) synopsis below:

As the dust settles from the dispute, the Duttons deal with the potential repercussions. John calls in a favor and collects on some old debts, while Jamie meets with the governor for damage control.

We don’t want to spoil too much here for those who have never seen the show before, but let’s just say that things are only going to get more chaotic with the story the rest of the way here. If you love what you’ve seen so far, it is a little bit of an understatement right now to say that you haven’t seen anything yet and the story is only going to get even more crazy and intense. Costner gives and incredible performance, but he’s far from the only one as there are some great people on board here really from top to bottom.

Related – If you are interested in learning a little bit more about the current Yellowstone season 5 situation, we have you covered on that

What do you most want to see on Yellowstone season 1 episode 2 when it airs next week?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

(Photo: CBS via Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







