The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Is Laurent Isabelle’s nephew?

We anticipated that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 2 would teach us more about the title character in France but, beyond just, some others who were a part of the ensemble, as well.

For , at least a good part of the earlier part of this episode, we saw a pretty significant chunk of backstory on Isabelle, one of the most important people in the new series. We learned that she had a sister, and she did everything that she could in order to help her in the time following the apocalypse. Also, by the end of the episode we learned more about her connection to Laurent.

We will admit that the Laurent twist here wasn’t that much of a shock to learn — he is Isabelle’s nephew, and his mother Lily died during childbirth. It was a miracle that Laurent was even born in the first place. His mother died, and then turned, right in the midst of the process. The nuns were able to get the baby out still and with that, he came into the world. He was raised at the abbey and at that point, Isabelle realized just how special the child was.

Also, this explains further why Isabelle has the faith that she does, even though she did not grow up in a convent or a practicing member of the faith. As she walked out with the baby, her sister was eliminated.

Did we get really far in Daryl’s mission here?

Hardly. Basically, the most important thing we saw was him working to get the group a horse. Also, they are heading to Paris — but we will take whatever we can get.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

