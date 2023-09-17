Foundation season 3 spoilers: Show EP looks ahead

Based on what we know at the moment about Foundation season 3 already, we certainly think that it will be insane.

After all, consider the major death that happened at the end of season 2, and how that represents a significant shake-up from the Asimov source material. If there is a clear takeaway that is meant to come along with that, it is the simple notion that nobody is safe. While there are some adversaries like The Mule who will be around, there may be a handful of surprises at the same time.

While another season of the Apple TV+ series feels close to inevitable, we still have to take a wait-and-see approach until we get to the end of the WGA strike. For more perspective on this, take a look at what executive producer David S. Goyer had to say to The Wrap:

It’s bonkers what happens in Season 3. I remember reading online last week people’s reactions to 209 going, “Oh my God, how can the show survive” and then thinking oh there are so many more things that happen in the next episode, and then there’s even crazier things that happen in Season 3. I’m really excited. I hope to get the word on Season 3 as soon as the strike is over. I will also do a little plug which is on my website, I’ve been releasing show notes and behind-the-scenes pics, and then I’ve reluctantly joined Instagram and hopefully as we wait for a Season 3 pickup I’ll be trickling out various behind the scenes videos and stills.

You know, Apple and Skydance are extremely happy with our Season 2 performance that the audience has unquestionably built. I just think the feeling is that in deference to the twin strikes that are happening now, it would be bad form to do something like that. But I’m very optimistic.

Our hope is that at some point by the end of the fall, there will be a chance to have some sort of official word on this. For now, though, why not issue another reminder that all TV actors and writers deserve to be paid fairly? Hopefully, this is a deal that will come to pass soon.

