Is Leah Harvey leaving Foundation and their role of Salvor following the end of the season 2 finale this week? We certainly think the idea of this is shocking to many people, especially given that in the Isaac Asimov source material, the character is around for a while.

However, that does not appear to be the case here: Salvor is dead. It was a bold decision that was made, but it also seems to be one that had a particular specificity to it. Speaking to TVLine, executive producer David S. Goyer explained why the moment happened in the way that it did here:

“The audience’s expectation of this character is [that she is] going to die potentially at the hands of the Mule, and so she’s definitely not dying in Season 2 … And I just think that’s exciting to do. That’s not the cynical reason why we did it, but it’s a nice bonus. No character has plot armor.”

Meanwhile, Harvey shared their own thoughts to the publication about the character’s death, prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike:

“It’s quite a drastic thing to happen to a character, and you never quite expect it … [I] was just like, ‘OK, great. It all makes sense. I’m ready to go’ and attacked it head-on and made sure I really enjoyed myself for the season. It’s been such an honor to play her. I think she leaves a really big impact on the show and in the characters in the show. She will live on, like in the books.”

Rest assured, the Mule is still coming to the world moving forward, and will have an enormous role to play moving into season 3. Of course, the question you now have to wonder is this: If Salvor died now, is there a chance that another shocking death could happen moving forward? That seems to be the implication behind what Goyer is saying here.

