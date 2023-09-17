Van der Valk season 3 episode 4 spoilers: A blast from the past

Are you ready to learn a little bit more about Van der Valk season 3 episode 4 coming up on PBS in a single week’s time? Well, let’s just say that there is a lot of great stuff to be excited for here! After all, this is a story that could bring the title character’s past right into the forefront. How that unfolds could end up having some pretty serious consequences.

Just as you would guess, “Redemption in Amsterdam, Part 2” is going to pick up immediately where the story tonight leaves off. To get a few more details, go ahead and read the Van der Valk season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

Now released under a new name and a new identity, has the suspect from Van der Valk’s past started killing again? Or is someone else killing in her name? It’s a tale of redemption and potential second chances that is mirrored by ex-girlfriend Lena’s request for a second chance. Will Van der Valk let her back in?

This is one of those stories that is going to dive really deep into the psychology of the characters just as much as the cases. Isn’t this what you want from a show like this? It is a murder mystery, but at the same time one that also has an extensive history and also people who can be thoughtful about what they have gone through.

Just as the title suggests, redemption is going to be a key part of what you see here and honestly, we do think that the producers want to show that this is possible. However, redemption being possible is not even remotely the same thing as every person out there being worthy of it. These are two entirely different things, and this story could be a good chance at watching that play out.

What do you most want to see moving into Van der Valk season 3 episode 4 on PBS next week?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming and, of course, you don’t want to miss those.

(Photo: PBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







