Professor T season 2 episode 4: ‘DNA of a Murderer’

Do you want to get a little bit more news about Professor T season 2 episode 4 on PBS? The title here is “DNA of a Murderer,” and doesn’t that sound about as ominous as anything we’ve ever heard on this show?

Of course, we don’t think we need to have some long, drawn-out introduction for you to know what the bulk of this story is going to be about: Watching the title character take on another complicated case. This is one where a local baker is found dead and, as it turns out, there are more suspects than you would first think.

If you want to get a few more details on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the Professor T season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

An artisan baker is found dead after receiving death threats. Is it a case of revenge or is the killer closer to home? Professor T uses his criminological insight to help the police identify the murderer.

Are we going to see a fitting conclusion to the case?

As of right now, we are reasonably optimistic that this will happen, and that there will be a few different twists and turns along the way. We are pretty aware at this point that Professor T follows a formula and honestly, that’s okay. These are shows that are extremely valuable to have and sometimes, we tend to think that networks here in America take it for granted. There is something quite relaxing about having a show that you can get in, enjoy, and then get out — and also one where you don’t need to see everyone other episode in order to understand.

Of course, we also enjoy the mysteries that at least give you an opportunity to have some of the answers along the way. We do tend to think this adds a little bit to the drama!

(Photo: PBS.)

