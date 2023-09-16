Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto, week 7?

Who won the Veto today within the Big Brother 25 house? We probably don’t have to say this, but this one was competitive. The stakes were probably higher here than at any other point this season!

After all, here is what we were looking at in advance here: Jared is Head of Household, and he nominated Cory and America. Entering the competition, the hope in the house obviously was that Cameron was not going to be picked. That would then open the door for a backdoor, one that was pretty similar to what happened to Hisam earlier this season.

However, that didn’t happen — Cameron was picked alongside Jag and Bowie Jane, which meant that everyone had to try and win in order to further push him out the door. Bowie Jane was really the only wild-card here, mostly because she has been close to Cameron at times and hasn’t shown a real interest in making big moves. (There is a reason why even Julie Chen Moonves referred to her as an “NPC” online over the past few days.)

We heard all sorts of chatter on the feeds earlier today about potential scenarios in the event Cameron won … but did that actually happen? No! Jag won the Veto. This was football-themed in nature, as everyone was sporting jerseys, pads, and cleats when the feeds came back– with Jag wearing the necklace.

More than likely, we are going to see him use the power on either Cory or America and with that, Cameron will go on the block. It’s pretty hard to see an alternate scenario right now, but we’ll wait and see where things go over the next several days.

Related – Did Cirie really suggest herself as a replacement nominee earlier today?

