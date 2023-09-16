Magnum PI season 5 part 2: A case for some ratings optimism

Next month on NBC you’re going to have a chance to check out Magnum PI season 5 part 2, and absolutely there is a lot to wonder in advance! What’s going to happen to Magnum, Higgins, and the rest of the core characters? Also, is this really going to be the end of the show?

One thing that we can say here is that from a ratings point of view, there are reasons for optimism — and maybe this is a part of why we’re not giving up hope for a season 6 as of right now. After all, consider the following…

1. It has a much better timeslot – NBC historically has fared poorly on Sunday nights after the NFL season and now, Magnum PI is taking over a timeslot that is typically held by one of their biggest hits in Chicago Fire. It feels fairly easy to see just how much this could be a benefit to its present and future.

2. It has an actual lead-in – During a good chunk of the Sunday airings earlier this year, the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series aired after Dateline repeats. Now, it is coming on after new episodes of Quantum Leap. While that’s not some ratings smash hit by any means, it has a solid audience in its own right.

3. Less scripted competition – While there may be some reality and/or game shows on the air this fall, most other networks are pretty thin in this department as we are more than four months into the WGA strike. Even if the strike ends soon (and hopefully it does — writers deserve a fair deal), there won’t be scripted content ready to go elsewhere until 2024. Magnum PI wrapped filming its remaining episodes long before the strike began in May.

4. New streaming outlets – There are more ways for people to engage with the show now! Remember that the first four seasons are on Freevee, whereas season 5 is currently on Peacock.

While none of this guarantees a season 6 at NBC or anywhere else, there are reasons aplenty to think that we could still see a positive outcome. This may also be a reason why the upcoming episodes have not been promoted as the final ones.

