Magnum PI season 5 part 2 teaser: BIG Magnum, Higgins moment

A new Magnum PI season 5 part 2 teaser has surfaced, and let’s just say this one should make you very excited to see the show back on October 4.

So what is at the center of it? Well, there are a few different things worth looking out for in between explosions, a motorcycle chase, the return of some beloved characters, and then what looks to be Magnum telling Higgins “I love you” — easily one of the most important moments in the entire history of their relationship!

This preview was sent out today to those who joined the Robin’s Nest broadcast channel, courtesy of the show on Instagram — we’re sure that it is going to pop up in some other forms before long. On one side of the coin, it is clear already that Magnum PI is pretty focused on giving a lot of viewers what they have already come to know and love from this world and its characters. Meanwhile, at the same time the “I love you” moment is a pretty valuable reminder of the evolution that we’ve seen within the story and its key relationships. We’re not sure that the Thomas Magnum we saw back in season 1 would be ready to say this to a partner in such a meaningful way. Now, he can really think more and more about his future with Higgins with each passing day.

Of course, there are certain parts of that future that could arrive to his doorstep sooner rather than later — remember that one other preview for the season shows Perdita Weeks’ character telling Magnum that she is late and with that, she may be pregnant. We still have to wait and see what happens with that…

One more thing to note

There is still no mention in this or any other promo that Magnum PI is ending this season. So long as that remains the case, there is still hope — whether it be the show is revived again at NBC or it finds another venue somewhere else.

