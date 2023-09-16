Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, September 16, 2023?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Or, are we going to see the late-night sketch show continue to be off the air?

We do think that we are entering the time of year now where the lack of new episodes starts to become more noticeable, especially since late September and/or early October is when we typically see new episodes on. So why are things different this time around? Well, the answer to that is relatively simple: The continuance of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Until these two unions get fair contracts that cater to their needs, there won’t be any more SNL on the air. We’re already concerned about the show’s future through the remainder of the fall, even if theoretically it could get back on the air faster than most other scripted programs. The issue that it runs into here is that even once the strikes are over, it needs to solidify its cast, book a host, and really get the wheels in motion. It’s not as though it will be back the very first week.

Obviously, we do think that a lot of viewers out there do miss it, and we do not necessarily think that this is one of the shows that is going to suffer because of a really long break. So long as it comes back and it is timely, funny, and continues to have great hosts, viewers should still flock to it.

Now, of course we do think there’s a chance that the strikes will actually be referenced — even if it doesn’t happen in a full sketch, don’t be surprised if in some Weekend Update down the road, we do get a chance to see a few cracks about everyone being off the air and/or the networks and streaming services not wanting to hand over a fair deal.

Related – Get more discussion on the future of Saturday Night Live

What do you most want to see on the next Saturday Night Live episode when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead that you won’t want to miss.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







