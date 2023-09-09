Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be getting back into the world of the late-night show very soon?

Well, there are a number of different things that we’re left to think actively about at this point, and for good reason. After all, remember that typically at this time of the year, we are just a few weeks from getting the show back on the air. However, this time around we are in a spot where everything is a little more in wait-and-see mode as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue.

At this point, it feels pretty darn hard to say when SNL is going to come back, largely due to the fact that the writers’ strike has been going on for a good four months now. Meanwhile, the actors’ one has been almost two months. We’d like to say that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, but things have been quiet as of late. A premiere this month is pretty much impossible, even with a short turnaround time on episodes. October could be in jeopardy also.

The biggest question that we all have to wonder here is rather simple: Are we going to get the show back at all this year? We’d obviously like that, but there are of course some complications beyond just the strikes ending. We’ve yet to get a sense as to who the cast is going to be, and we imagine that there will be a process figured out there in terms of who is leaving or coming back. We don’t expect a seismic change like we saw before last season, but there are usually some small shake-ups here and there.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that at the very least, we can see some small movements in the right direction — and that this show is well worth the wait when it does return.

(Photo: NBC.)

