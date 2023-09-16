Unforgotten season 5 episode 3 promo: Why is Sunny angry?

As you prepare to see Unforgotten season 5 episode 3 arriving on PBS tomorrow night, there is one thing that already feels clear: Sunny is pretty unhappy about the current state of his investigation. Why? It may not have to do with the result of the case, and rather, having to deal with the presence of one DCI Jessica James.

It is not that much of a surprise to us that it has been a rocky transition from Cassie to Jess. After all, they are two different women with completely different styles. In the latest promo for episode 3 (watch here), for example, James seems to take Sunny to task for the plodding pace of the investigation, which he claims is what it is for a reason. He also does have a deep emotional attachment to Cassie that he may not fully recognize, at least in the sense of it subconsciously not making him want to work with anyone else.

So how bad are things going to get within this episode? Well, let’s just say that at one point, they may get some rocky that Sunny will request a replacement. Whether or not he gets one remains to be seen, but we personally doubt it. Sometimes, new people enter your life to test you; you can learn from them, and they can also learn from you. We do think that these two characters are going to eventually prove to be really important to each other, even if they are not altogether able to see it at this point. We personally tend to think that they will get there in due time.

Of course, you better hope that they can figure this out sooner rather than later, given that this case is about to be stuffed full of even more twists than anyone would expect. After all, can you be shocked to learn that there are more people involved in the case than anyone first realized? That seems to be the big reveal at the end of the promo…

