Unforgotten season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Sunny takes a trip

As we do get ourselves prepared for Unforgotten season 5 episode 3 next week on PBS, it is fair to wonder many things. Take, for starters, what is going to be at the core of the narrative this time around.

Take, for starters, the following: What is the relationship going to look like between Sunny and Jess? The two have been working together for a couple of installments now, but that does not mean that they are going to be on the sage page in the slightest. As a matter of fact, it feels like the better expectation for everyone to have right now is that there are inevitably going to be more arguments and honestly, that is pretty normal. Just remember that 1) the two have not been working together long and 2) Sunny, whether it is conscious or not, is probably still in a spot right now where he is comparing her to Cassie at every turn. That often happens when you lose someone you care about and have to handle a transition into someone new at the job.

Want to get a few more details now all about what the story will be coming up? Then we suggest checking out the Unforgotten season 5 episode 3 synopsis below:

The victim’s turbulent past comes to light. While Sunny takes a trip to Paris and Jess drops in on an unsuspecting potential suspect, the pair continue to butt heads.

One thing we tend to think a lot of people out there know about already is that British dramas are not known for their incredibly long seasons. As a result of that, things are going to need to move quickly both in terms of the case and also some of these individual storylines. This feels like something that you can almost always count on when it comes to British dramas in general — they are never going to just rest on their laurels! Instead, you will constantly see them work to push the envelope and bring something new to the table.

Where do you think we are going to see the story go as we move into Unforgotten season 5 episode 3 on PBS?

Let us know right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: PBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







