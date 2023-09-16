Special Ops: Lioness season 2: Will it be renewed this fall?

Is there a chance that we will get a Special Ops: Lioness season 2 renewal at some point this fall? Make no mistake that we want it! As for whether or not we’ll get it, that is an entirely different story.

After all, it’s important to remember this: We are still multiple months into both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and it goes without saying that these impede the ability of some traditional negotiations to happen. Of course, a streaming service like Paramount+ could still decide to bring the show back, but odds are they will wait to have more conversations about the future. Or, at the very least, they will take their time to comb over the numbers. Remember here that even if they order more episodes tomorrow, it’s not like scripts can be written or production can kick off until both strikes are over and casts and crew are paid what they actually deserve.

Do we think that there’s a chance we hear about a Special Ops: Lioness season 2 before the end of the fall? 100%. That feels like a no-brainer so long as Sheridan wants to make more. Season 1 proved to be an unexpected surprise in so many ways — we anticipated it would be popular, but we did not anticipate a story as morally complex or as willing to challenge what it means to be a military hero. It also had a complicated love story that was one of the most fascinating ones to watch all year.

If we do get a season 2 renewal this fall, we still don’t expect to see anything more until we get around to 2025. After all, it would be a little bit reckless to assume that there’s a chance to see more before that point! Even after scripts are written, you have to make sure that the cast and crew are all available to film at the right time.

For now, all we can do is really cross our fingers and hope for something more soon…

