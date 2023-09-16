Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Week 7 nomination aftermath

This afternoon we learned about the nominations within the Big Brother 25 house, but where do things stand now? The Veto is not until tomorrow afternoon, most likely, and that does give people plenty of time to talk.

If you did miss it earlier, the duo of America and Cory are on the block thanks to Head of Household Jared, but this does not mean that either of them is going home. The plan remains to backdoor Cameron and as long as he doesn’t get drawn to compete in the Veto, they have a chance of moving forward in the game together.

For now, it does seem that Cory and America are united in this, and they just have to hope here that one of them is capable of pulling off that big PoV win to secure their fate. That way, they don’t even have to sweat out anyone getting second thoughts. It sounds like Jared doesn’t even want to win the Veto; he would rather someone else do the job of removing someone, probably because he doesn’t want to be seen as a bigger threat.

As for some other news…

Matt and Blue have formed a “final four” with Jared and Cirie that we doubt they fully buy, given that Matt doesn’t trust Jared at all anymore and Blue has noted that she feels the same. However, they are trying to cover themselves for all situations.

We do get the sense in general that not too many stances have actually changed on wanting out Jared since yesterday, and in general, there’s a lot of subtle pushing by Matt towards him / Cirie that Cameron is far more threatening than either America or Cory. The hope remains that if Cam goes this week, it’s not a bad thing at all and Jared can’t even play in the next Head of Household competition.

In general, though, it’s been a quiet night — at least compared to what we have seen lately.

