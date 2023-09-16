The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 2: New insight

As we prepare for the arrival of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 2 on the AMC+ app in less than 24 hours, why not take a look back?

The first episode of the series was a gem. By far, we would say that the Norman Reedus spin-off is the best one we have seen the network do so far, especially in how it managed to bring us so many interesting stories from top to bottom alongside a setting that feels incredibly unique. That does have us infinitely more excited for whatever is coming up next, mostly because we care about the small group of characters alongside the cool locations.

If you head over to the link here now, you can also take a larger look at what makes some of them all the more notable from the premiere. Take, for example, the abbey where we meet Isabelle and some of the other nuns. Reedus describes how there was an effort to make the place appear almost peaceful and bright, a contrast to most of the rest of this zombie-infected world. Everything was clearly good there until it wasn’t and now, Daryl is working to bring Laurent up north to ensure that he can be on the best path towards a better future.

In general, we would say that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon did a great job throughout the first episode of building up this world and raising some big questions; now, it is up to the rest of season 1 to both answer them and then expand outward for a potential season 2. We know that is happening, so you do not have to be overly concerned at present.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

