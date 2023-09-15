Platonic season 2 renewal: Will it be announced this fall?

Is there a chance that we are going to hear about a Platonic season 2 renewal at some point this fall? Is there a legitimate chance of this?

Well, the first thing that we should remind everyone of at the moment is that at the time of this writing, nothing has been confirmed when it comes to the future of the Rose Byrne – Seth Rogen comedy. You can argue that the first season delivered an element of closure when it comes to the Will – Sylvia relationship, as they settled in to new careers and found an element of happiness. However, you can also argue that there is more story to tell.

(Controversial hot take: We still think that there was a moment during the season 1 finale that suggested that the two may have feelings for each other beyond friends, but they made the deliberate choice to not act on it or even discuss it further.)

Regardless of what a Platonic season 2 would ultimately look like, let’s just go ahead and say that we’d love it. This is a show where we’d just like to spend more time with these characters, who are insanely fun and have great chemistry with each other.

So could we learn about more this fall?

To us, it really comes down to two separate things — whether the WGA strike is resolved / writers get a fair deal, and then also whether Rogen, Byrne, and the rest of the cast is interested in doing more. We do think that the door will be open even a year from now, so we don’t necessarily think that anyone is going to be rushing along a decision.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers and keep hoping for the best, especially since Platonic is just one of many great comedies that Apple TV+ has from top to bottom.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

