Virgin River: Martin Henderson thanks fans amidst season 5 run

It has been a little over a week since Virgin River season 5 premiered on Netflix, and absolutely we’ve seen some great performances. We also know that many members of the cast have received compliments on them.

With that being said, absolutely a lot of performers are in a pretty tricky situation right now. Why? Well, because of the SAG-AFTRA strike they are unable to promote projects themselves. It’s why there have been fewer interviews, and it will remain that way until all actors get the deal that they deserve. Just rest assured that through all of this process, though, the show’s stars are aware of the lovely messages coming their way.

Take, for example, Martin Henderson. While he cannot reference the show itself, he did have the following to say in a new post on Instagram:

Soakin’ in the green of NZ bush. And blessed by the presence of a Kererū (New Zealand Wood Pigeon). I love to be immersed in the simple yet overflowing abundance of nature. It heals. It inspires. Thank you for all the kind messages of late. Love you guys x

There were some really powerful moments for Martin as Jack through the first ten episodes of season 5, and there could be more coming in the final two that are set to premiere at the end of November. Remember that Mel is not on a search to find her birth father, who may be far closer than she once thought. She will need Jack’s support, and we’re sure that he is going to offer that and then some.

Of course, we also know that a Virgin River season 6 is also coming down the road, but filming for that cannot begin until both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are done. This is really up to the corporate powers-that-be to get the ball rolling there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Virgin River right now, including a better look ahead to season 6

What did you think about the first ten episodes of Virgin River season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







