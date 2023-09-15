Blue Bloods: CBS to repeat Jimmy Buffett episode as tribute

Following the recent passing of the legendary Jimmy Buffett, CBS is doing something special to pay tribute tonight on Blue Bloods.

This morning, the network confirmed that tonight at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, you are going to have a chance to see “On the Arm,” the last scripted TV performance from the singer and actor. For those of you who have seen the episode, Jimmy actually plays two different roles over the course of it, with one of them being himself. To get some more details, check out the official press release:

“On The Arm” – Danny pursues Dickie Delaney (Jimmy Buffett), a con artist pretending to be the legendary singer Jimmy Buffett, after he’s tricked into paying for the scammer’s meal at an expensive restaurant. Also, Frank investigates NYPD Captain Terrell (Regina Taylor), who is using her badge to get free wares from local stores; Erin worries about her reputation when she’s the subject of a salacious, anonymous police blog; and Jamie introduces a decades-old saluting rule in the precinct, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett guest stars as Dickie Delaney, a Jimmy Buffett impersonator. Regina Taylor guest stars as NYPD Captain Terrell.

Even though Buffett was only on the CBS series for a short period of time, it is clear that he made an impact on the cast and crew. He has also been a part of the larger CBS family, as he had a recurring role for years over on Hawaii Five-0 before this. He was someone who really put his heart into everything that he did and brought people so many memories for generations.

We wouldn’t be surprised if there was a title card to Buffett following the Blue Bloods season 14 premiere, but there could also be one included tonight. Time will tell. These cards are important to allowing a dedication to live on for years to come.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

