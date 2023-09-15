Billions season 7 episode 7 promo: Mike Prince’s big play

We don’t think that this will be seen as some big, jaw-dropping surprise, but on Billions season 7 episode 7 on Showtime next week, you are going to see Mike Prince make it abundantly clear what he wants to do: Buy more things. Why? It is the way that he wants to control the narrative and get more control at a key time in his Presidential campaign.

Just remember for a moment here that Corey Stoll’s character has already proven himself both desperate and power-hungry enough that he is willing to buy up a ton of airtime in order to appear on television across the board. He realizes that since he is out of the traditional two-party system, he has to be unconventional in his approach. Does that make him likable? Hardly, not that this comes as any sort of surprise to anyone out there. Just remember for a moment that what Prince is trying to do is basically become an all-powerful oligarch in his own way, one driven by ego and by acquisitions.

Because of his moves in the episode 7 promo (watch here), he is going to find himself in a tight spot as he tries to make another purchase. Meanwhile, Chuck Rhoades is doing what he can to conspire from afar, and he thinks he has some aces of his own in an attempt to take Prince down. Remember that he believes that at some point moving forward, he could call on Axelrod for a favor. Will that work as he thinks? That remains to be seen but for now, what’s important is that he thinks that.

Given that we are now at the halfway point of the season, the most critical thing now is that this story is going to get so much more intense from here on out — and hopefully, we won’t just have to wait until the very end to see consequences.

