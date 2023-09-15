When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 8 video: A little singing?

As you do get yourselves prepared to see When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 8 on Hallmark Channel next week, do you want to discuss music? Well, let’s just say that it is a big part of the latest sneak peek for what lies ahead.

First and foremost, though, we should note here that we don’t think a full-on musical episode is coming to Hope Valley anytime soon, even if that is a fun thing to think about here. What we can at least say for now is that we have a new, very-musical tease here that puts the characters of Mei and Hickam in the spotlight.

Want to see more? Then just go ahead and head over to Parade Magazine, where you can see Hickam working to give Mei some training and confidence in her singing voice. There’s something really sweet that comes with watching the two in this moment, largely because there is something so vulnerable that can come from trying to carry a tune. Also, these are some of the normal anxieties that can exist both Hope Valley and also real life, and we do think that When Calls the Heart is better as a whole when it has these sort of touchstones that it can rely on the vast majority of the time.

Of course, we’ll see a little bit of what the future may hold for Mei as the episode goes along. We’ve been hoping for a good while here to see storyline for her this season, and maybe we will see one continue on from here.

As for what else is coming in episode 8, there is really one major question you should wonder: What is Montague planning at this point in Hope Valley? It is something to think about for now…

