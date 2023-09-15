Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Make no mistake, we want more of the crime drama as soon as humanly possible here.

Now, of course, we have to bring you the frustrating remainder that “as soon as humanly possible” is not going to be anytime soon. Instead, we will most likely be stuck waiting until February or even longer depending on what is going on with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Writers and actors still have not received a fair offer, and even though there could be some talks with the WGA next week, nothing is guaranteed here.

For those wondering, there are not any scripts currently written for season 14 of the Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg series. What that means is that when the strike does conclude, it will take several weeks in order for production to get off the ground. Also, the SAG-AFTRA strike also needs to conclude.

If there is any hope that we have at the moment when it comes to a resolution, it is a little bit something like this: Most parties involved have to be aware right now that if CBS and the other networks don’t work quickly on a resolution, they run the risk of losing how much of the season is left. Broadcast channels are already in a precarious enough position, and they can’t stand to lose a full season of their scripted shows. They already may lose a lot of viewers with how long these shows are off the air in the first place.

In the end, we do have confidence in the Blue Bloods writers, as well as the cast, that there will be great stories ahead for the Reagans, no matter when the show comes back on the air.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

