The Chi season 6 episode 7: Papa’s eulogy speech

We knew that The Chi season 6 episode 7 was going to give us some emotional stuff from the moment Pastor Stanley died. What was a little more unclear, however, was just where it was going to come from.

There were a few different people who could’ve delivered a powerful speech here, but it only feels right that it was Papa. So much of this show is about bad things happening to characters who are far too young to be experiencing them; think about who Kevin lost and how he honored them last week. Or, Papa losing his father now.

Was the speech by Shamon Brown Jr. the best performance we’ve ever had from him on the show? We’d say so. Everything about this funeral was so well-done, from the music to the staging to the white outfits. There was so much power and intentionality to it, and you could see just how much Brown cared about delivering this material. It’s one of those speeches that is going to live with you, where you will find yourselves breathing in and out the words.

We know that there are other storylines that have to be figured out more next week — take the long-term future of Kevin, whether Kiesha and Emmett will stay together, or if anyone is going to be able to take out Douda at the end of the day. Eventually, we do think that he will meet his demise.

For now, though, let’s just remember what Papa had to say about his father, or about his promise to cherish “every moment of his life” in order to honor his. This speech was the right way to end this episode; that is the one thing that we know with the utmost confidence.

What did you think about The Chi season 6 episode 7 overall, including that powerful Papa speech?

