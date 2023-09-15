Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 3: Tommy’s Claudia reveal

We knew that at some point on Power Book IV: Force season 2, Tommy was going to figure out the truth about Claudia Flynn. It was really just a matter of time.

So where are things now at this point? Well, Tommy in a lot of ways both knows and doesn’t know at the same time. He’s got everything other than cold, hard proof that Claudia killed Liliana and yet, he doesn’t want to kill her until he knows for sure. Yet, he did tell her that he’s going to do it at some point … while she also had a number of guns set on him.

Why didn’t Claudia just have him killed right then and there? Clearly, she’s still thinking that she can play the long game with him, though we’re not quite sure why she would think that. At this point, if anyone should be considering a full on move out of town, shouldn’t it be her? Her father doesn’t respect her and her brother never tends to agree with her. It feels like moving forward now in general, the Irish mob could be coming at some point after what Vic did near the end of the episode.

Things are going to stay messy with Tommy and then Flynn family moving forward — there is no doubt about that. To go along with this, you also have him still working with the CBI, even though Diamond is keeping some secrets from him when it comes to DMac. There’s a lot of trouble that you’re going to be seeing coming up for these characters in general.

For now, the #1 thing that we can say is that this season of Force continues to deliver on all fronts. Do we question what is going on with the Flynns half of the time? Sure, but there is no denying that we’re getting some really good stuff here!

