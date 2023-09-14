Is America’s Got Talent Fantasy League a new spin-off?

We’d heard earlier this year that there was a chance that a new America’s Got Talent spin-off was going to surface next year, similar to what we’ve seen with All-Stars or The Champions in the past. Heck, there was even something teased after Drake Milligan’s performance on the show last night.

Do we now have a little more information on it? We tend to think so! With that, let’s go ahead and introduce America’s Got Talent Fantasy League for a moment. It is possible that this is just a working title, but there is already a page up through On Camera Audiences for people looking to get tickets to the tapings (which look to be happening in October). Here is what the page notes:

Join us to be part of the studio audience for America’s Got Talent Fantasy League, the next special edition of the world’s most successful TV franchise.

This new global extension will welcome some of the best acts to ever grace the “Got Talent” stages from all over the world…but with a twist! For the first time in AGT history, fans will be given the voting power right from the start.

What does this “voting power” mean?

Our hope is that this is going to be a little more substantial than the other spin-offs, which have had audience voting from the “superfans.” However, it was never clear who these fans were or the rationale that they used in the voting. This led to some results sometimes that were surprising and, to be frank, infuriating at times. We’d love for one of these shows to have live voting, but that is difficult when they tape far in advance. (For those wondering, that is what we seem to be getting here.)

