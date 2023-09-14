Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are you going to get a chance to see it back at around the same time as Station 19?

We should really start off this piece by noting that if there was ever a time to be eager for more of the entire universe, this is it! After all, remember that this is around when promos and trailers start to come out for what lies ahead and yet, we’ve heard almost nothing on the subject right now. We do tend to think that this could change in the months ahead, but it really comes down to one thing.

As so many of you know at this point, we are still waiting for the end of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. There is no clear sense at the moment as to when these will end, unfortunately. We know that we are starting to get to the point, though, where we may not get more than 10-13 episodes for the upcoming seasons of these shows.

What we are trying to get at here is fairly simple: We are starting to get to the point here where we may not be getting more than 10 episodes for either show. Beyond just that, these shows may not be coming on the air until we get around to February at the earliest. We really have to cross our fingers now more than ever that a fair deal can be reached here, one that really allows everyone involved to be paid whatever it is that they deserve.

For the time being, we still tend to think that the WGA strike is going to be wrapped up first and then, after that, we could get over to the actors.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Grey’s Anatomy now, including some other details on what the future could hold

What do you most want to see when it comes to both Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 as we move forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates coming very soon.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







