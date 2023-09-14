When Calls the Heart season 10: New Erin Krakow, cast video

As you prepare for the next When Calls the Heart season 10 video on Hallmark Sunday night, why not discuss a new video? This one does not necessarily give any story spoilers but, at the same time, does give you a better sense of how Erin Krakow and other cast members feel about the big story at the heart of the season.

If you head over to the link here, you can see more of what we’re talking about here as the cast and crew go through who would be the best babysitter for Rosemary and Lee’s baby. (As a reminder, this was recorded prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike.) There are a few fun little one-liners in here, and we always appreciate hearing from the cast in this form. We recognize that during the strike this has been a little bit harder to get, but we do hope that a fair deal will be reached for actors soon and with that, they will be able to promote their projects more.

As for what’s coming up for Rosemary and Lee on When Calls the Heart moving forward, we tend to think that a lot of the story will just be tied to watching them get more and more used to being parents. This is something that takes some time! They are going to lose a lot of sleep, so they better be prepared for that — and also prepared for a few funny moments as they stumble through part of the process.

Elsewhere, we know that the town of Hope Valley is going to be facing a number of other challenges. Take, for starters, the aftermath of what’s going on with Montague after this past episode. Is the entire community in danger? Well, we will have to wait and see over time.

