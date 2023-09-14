Dancing with the Stars 32: Who is the current favorite to win?

As you get prepared for the Dancing with the Stars season 32 premiere, why not talk favorites among the cast?

When you look at the roster this season, it feels like the typical mix of actors, reality stars, athletes, and social-media stars. Yet, are there a couple of favorites who stand out from the rest of the pack?

We will admit first and foremost here that when it comes to dance ability, this could be a season for the women to shine. Lele Pons is already an accomplished singer and at the very least, she has some experience with choreography. Meanwhile, Charity Lawson will have Bachelor Nation at her back and Xochitl Gomez should be able to pick up the moves easier as one of the youngest contestants we’ve seen in a while.

Now, if we’re going into this competition thinking about a total fanbase, doesn’t Jason Mraz have to feel like a darkhorse candidate? This is a guy with a pretty big fanbase and decades’ worth of hits at his disposal to dance to. Heck one of his recent singles is “I Feel Like Dancing”! He also has Daniella Karagach as a partner, who has shown in a pretty short period of time that she is fantastic at choreographing dances for some of her partners. It feels reasonably easy to see him going really far.

Of course, we do think that in general, this has the potential to be a really fun season of Dancing with the Stars … and yes, it also feels like The Brady Bunch alum Barry Williams is likely to be one of the first people eliminated. He isn’t someone who has been in the spotlight for a while and we know that older contestants do historically have a hard time nailing all of the moves.

Related – Be sure to get the full cast for Dancing with the Stars season 32 right now!

Who do you think is going to be the favorite entering the Dancing with the Stars season 32 premiere?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







