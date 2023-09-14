The Golden Bachelor spoilers: Gerry Turner says to expect tears

The premiere of The Golden Bachelor is going to be coming in just two weeks and of course, things are going to get emotional here and there! While we imagine that the senior spin on the franchise is going to be its lighthearted moments, at the end of the day we are talking about a man in Gerry Turner looking to find the next love of his life, and there are going to be some hard decisions that come along the way.

After all, these are not contestants who are going to be as interested in some petty drama — they all seem to know how hard it can be dating past 60 years old, and they want to make the most of every moment that they have.

With that in mind, Gerry admits to Entertainment Weekly that there are some tough moments that are ahead for him on the season:

“I cried like a baby … With each rose ceremony, [host] Jesse Palmer looked at me with more and more concern, because it really felt like the weight of the world was on my chest a couple of times. I remember walking out of the mansion during one of the rose ceremonies and bending over because I really felt like I couldn’t catch my breath.”

Now, we do tend to think that at the end of the season, we are going to be in a position where Turner finds some element of happiness, even if it remains to be seen if he is going to get engaged or have a wedding shortly after the season. We honestly don’t think that every franchise tradition needs to happen here. Instead, the thing that is most important is that he comes out of this experience happy and prepared for whatever the next phase in his life could be.

